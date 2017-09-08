Saugus football looking straight ahead at Buena

By Haley Sawyer

By Haley Sawyer

Saugus football started at the top of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 polls this season, but last week’s loss to Camarillo bumped them down the No. 3 spot.

It’s still a good look, but the Cents (1-1) maintain a week-to-week focus with little focus on the polls. This week, the focus is Buena of Ventura.

“I don’t think our ranking as of now (is) a factor in what we’re doing,” said quarterback Nathan Eldridge. “We just want to make sure that each game we’re doing our best.”

The Cents are leaving behind last week’s loss and turn their attention to the Bulldogs (0-2), who are searching for their first win of the season after losses to Royal and Sierra Canyon.

The Bulldogs’ offense struggled against the latter school, although quarterback Coby Barbar managed to complete 24 of 42 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Saugus has had success at the quarterback position as well. Eldridge threw for 62 yards and rushed for 43 against Camarillo and the week before, threw for three touchdowns and ran for one against Santa Barbara.

The defense has been coming into its own, too, and is filling the holes left by last year’s graduates.

“We have a lot of really promising players coming up … to fill those roles that have been vacant,” said linebacker Jimmy Stirwalt. “And we still have a lot up front … we are returning some guys who were backups last year. They’re finally stepping up.”