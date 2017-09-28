Charles the therapy dog helps SCCS students read

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

One four-legged friend is offering more than just companionship and sloppy kisses to students at Santa Clarita Christian School (SCCS).

With his calm demeanor and nurturing disposition, Charles, a licensed reading therapy dog, is also giving students the confidence to read aloud and improve their reading fluency.

“He loves it,” said Dawn Plew, an SCCS culinary arts teacher and Charles’ licensed handler. “He knows when we’re going to see the kids when I put his vest on.”

Charles first appeared in classrooms at SCCS in September 2015 after completing a year of training and passing his certification test when he was rescued by Plew’s family.

“We did a group class once a week and then private lessons once a week so it’s about three to five hours a week,” Plew said of the trainings at public places, with people and with other dogs. “We hired a personal trainer to get us ready to pass the test so we could get certified.”

When Charles became certified, Plew knew she wanted to marry her love of books with her passion for animals.

“I love reading to kids and I’ve been an animal lover my whole life. The thought of combining them all was ideal,” she said. “I was already SCCS and the teachers already knew me and I knew them.”

With her job as a culinary arts teacher, Plew is able to bring Charles to primary school classrooms in the morning and then teach her secondary school students in the afternoon.

Now, in his third year in classrooms at SCCS, Charles continues to bring joy to students of all ages by acting as someone “non-threatening” to read to.

This exercise of reading to Charles allows students to release feelings of embarrass, develop the ability to speak in front of people and make them comfortable opening up to others.

“There was one girl that was so shy that when she would read to Charles, it would be so quite I wouldn’t know she was speaking,” Plew said. “We visited that class every week and by the end of the school year she was petting him and reading out loud. It was really nice to see her come out of her shell and see her reading out loud.”

Plew remembers another time when a student, who struggled with reading continuously, was able to immediately read a passage without stumbling after having “Charles time,” or one-on-one time with Charles outside of the classroom.

“One girl really struggled with reading. She was really slow and choppy and had a hard time sounding out the words. It made her really nervous and kind of tense,” Plew said. “Then we did a one-on-one session with her… She was reading to him by herself and she started petting him and her whole demeanor completely changed. She was so clam and she didn’t stumble anymore.”

This one-on-one time allowed the student to focus on Charles enough to calm her nerves and help her flow through the passage with ease.

“That was so wonderful to see,” she said.

In addition to working with young students, Charles also visits the classrooms of junior high schoolers, participates in school outreach events and attends local bookstores for reading time.

“I’ve done a reading at a local bookstore for a group of special needs kids and they came in and sat in a circle,” Plew said. “I read to them and they were able to pet him and hang out with him.”

