City of Santa Clarita Wins Statewide Award

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

Sacramento — The League of California Cities® selected the city of Santa Clarita as a 2017 Helen Putnam Award winner. The 2017 award winners were honored today during the Opening General Session of the League’s Annual Conference & Expo at the Sacramento Convention Center.

The city of Santa Clarita received the Public Safety award for its outreach campaign “Heroin Kills: The High is a Lie — The Shocking Truth About Heroin in Santa Clarita.” The city of Santa Clarita has mobilized to combat a new crisis facing its young residents: heroin. City leadership, law enforcement, school districts, medical experts and local nonprofit agencies have co-hosted the Heroin Kills symposium, a hard-hitting education and outreach campaign to raise awareness and educate youth and parents on the dangers and effects of drugs. The program addresses increased fatalities due to drug abuse.

Established in 1982, the Helen Putnam Award for Excellence program recognizes outstanding cities that deliver the highest quality and level of service in the most effective manner possible. Particular attention and credit is given to applications specifically advancing the League’s strategic priorities (www.cacities.org/priorities), which are determined each year by the board of directors.

The award is given annually in 12 categories: CCS Partnership Intergovernmental Collaboration; Community Services and Economic Development; Economic Development Through the Arts; Enhancing Public Trust, Ethics, and Community Involvement; Health and Wellness Programs; Housing Programs and Innovations; Internal Administration; League Partners Award for Excellence in City-Business Relations; Planning and Environmental Quality; Public Safety; Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation; and the Ruth Vreeland Award for Engaging Youth in City Government. Of 154 submissions, 13 were recognized for their outstanding programs.

Established in 1898, the League of California Cities is a statewide association that advocates for cities with the state and federal governments and provides education and training services to elected and appointed city officials.

SOURCE: League of California Cities