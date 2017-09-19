Filming this week in Santa Clarita, Sept. 18-24, 2017

By Signal Staff

Yong Sheldon, a half-hour, single-camera comedy created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, is filming this week in Santa Clarita. Image courtesy CBS.

Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These product­ions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of September 18-24, 2017:

Television

“NCIS”

“Santa Clarita Diet”

“Shut Eye”

“SWAT”

“Young Sheldon”

Reality Television

Investigation Discovery documentary

“Married With Secrets”

“MythBusters”

“Ultimate Beastmaster”

“Unusual Suspects”

Documentary

“I Move Me”

Internet

Disney/Hasbro Holiday Digital Short

“Mario Odessy Horror”

Commercial

America’s Best Eyeglasses

Home Depot

For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.

 

