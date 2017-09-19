Filming this week in Santa Clarita, Sept. 18-24, 2017
By Signal Staff
Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These productions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of September 18-24, 2017:
Television
“NCIS”
“Santa Clarita Diet”
“Shut Eye”
“SWAT”
“Young Sheldon”
Reality Television
Investigation Discovery documentary
“Married With Secrets”
“MythBusters”
“Ultimate Beastmaster”
“Unusual Suspects”
Documentary
“I Move Me”
Internet
Disney/Hasbro Holiday Digital Short
“Mario Odessy Horror”
Commercial
America’s Best Eyeglasses
Home Depot
For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.
