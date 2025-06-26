VIA set to host annual bash, themed ‘Mad Hatters Ball’ 

The Valley Industry Association is scheduled to host its annual VIA Bash, with the theme this year being “Mad Hatters Ball,” at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Friday, Oct. 24.

VIA will have attendees feel like they are in Wonderland with themed decor and a surprise at every corner, according to a VIA release.

The event is not only about presenting awards but also to help support VIA’s program “Connecting to Success,” which directly helps young individuals achieve success.

Individual tickets are $175 and can be purchased at www.via.org/via-bash. The Hyatt is located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia.