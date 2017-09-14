First Valencia High School graduates to celebrate 20-year reunion

By Christina Cox

In 1994, Valencia High School opened its doors to its first group of freshman and sophomore students.

The students, who transferred from Saugus High School, Canyon High School and Hart High School, experienced the growing pains of a new school as they worked with new teachers, fundraised for their own marquee and shade structures and established traditions for future classes.

In 1997, the new high school celebrated the graduation of its first graduating class. One year later, in 1998, Valencia High School celebrated the graduation of its first class to complete all four years as Valencia Vikings.

Now, after two decades, the classes of 1997 and 1998 are preparing to celebrate the school’s first 20-year reunion together Sept. 23 at Wolf Creek Brewery.

Because classes were small during the early years of the school, alumni from the two graduating classes are celebrating their reunion together.

They are also inviting teachers and faculty from 1994 and 1998 to attend and reconnect with former students.

The 13-member alumni reunion planning committee spent hundreds of hours preparing for the event and expects hundreds to attend.

This reunion planning committee is also affiliated with the Valencia Viking Alumni Association who is inviting alumni from all classes to the homecoming game the night before on Sept. 22. It will be the first time that alumni will be participating in the school’s homecoming floats.

Alumni from the class of 1997 and class of 1998, and teachers from 1994 to 1998 can purchase individual and couple tickets for the event online at www.vhs20.com.

The ticket prices include: entry into the event, music and dancing, catered food, a dessert bar, two drink tickets, a commemorative gift, a photo and video slideshow, a professional photographer, games and activities, a shuttle to venue from VHS and a donation gift to school.

Depending on the amount of tickets sold, the donation to Valencia High School could be anything from a bench with a placard to new trophy cases.

The 20-year reunion will be held Sept. 23 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Wolf Creek Brewery in the Valencia Industrial Park.