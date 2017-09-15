Golden Valley football bounces back with road win over Crespi

By Haley Sawyer

Golden Valley football dominantly bounced back on Friday, defeating Crespi High School of Encino 26-13, after a loss to Crescenta Valley last week.

After giving up an interception on the first passing play of the game, the Grizzlies unleashed their playbook on the Celts with one big play after another. A 20-yard touchdown run by DJ Turner and another 70-yard run by running back Jordan Anderson gave the Grizzlies a comfortable lead in the first quarter.

The two teams’ defenses kept each other out of the end zone for most of the second and third quarters.

The Grizzlies suffered the loss of Turner, a running back, to an ankle injury. He was sidelined for the rest of the game.

Feeling the pressure in the fourth, Crespi QB Trent Butler hit tight end Jackson White for a quick touchdown. The team then recovered an onside kick with just over 10 minutes left.

After a 19-yard field goal, the Celts were within striking distance, bringing the score to 20-13.

However, Crespi’s offensive line was unable to stop the player that haunted them throughout the game.

At the helm of the defensive performance was defensive end CJ Ravenell, who kept the Celts on their heels. Ravenell ended the game with six sacks and prevented the home team from getting the final run they needed.

“Coach said he needed me to make some plays and I [told him] I got him. So I went in there and made my plays,” said Ravenell after the game.

Wide receiver Jalin Lewis also helped seal the deal with a 50-yard run to the end zone in the final minutes of the game.

When asked what he wants the team to take away from the night’s win, coach Dan Kelley said:

“Momentum. We had a setback last week but our guys rebounded against a great program like Crespi when we’ve got another big game next week against Fullerton.”

The Golden Valley Grizzlies will travel to Fullerton High School next Friday, September 22.