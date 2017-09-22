Golden Valley looking to end preleague slate on high note against Fullerton

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With only one week left of preleague football, Golden Valley wants to finish out the first half of its season strong against Fullerton.

“We take it one game at a time,” said coach Dan Kelley. “They understand they have an opportunity to go 4-1 and that’s what we’re playing for.”

The Division 7 Indians (0-3) have had a tough preseason, taking on San Clemente, which beat Valencia in the Division 2 semifinals last year and El Modena, which nearly made the cut for last season’s Division 7 championship.

They’ll have their hands full with the Grizzlies, too.

MORE: Golden Valley football bounces back with road win over Crespi

Zach Chevalier is settling into his role as starting quarterback and even though running back DJ Turner is questionable for tonight due to an ankle injury, Jordan Anderson can fill the starting role seamlessly.

“He’s lighting in a bottle,” Kelley said.

On defense, CJ Ravenell is dominating at defensive end. In last week’s win over Crespi, he had a game-high 13 tackles, with four for a loss and three sacks.

“He was just having one of those games,” said Kelley. “Every week is just getting better and better … To get this kid off the field, you’re going to have to drag him off the field.”