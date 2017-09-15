LASD targets motorcycle safety

News release issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a specialized Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, in the city of Paramount, in an effort to lower deaths and injuries. Extra officers will be on duty patrolling areas frequented by motorcyclists and where motorcycle crashes occur. Officers will be looking for violations made by drivers and riders alike that can lead to motorcycle crashes. They will be cracking down on both those operating regular vehicles and motorcycles who are violating traffic safety laws.

Motorcycle fatalities jumped dramatically in California by over 28 percent from a decade low of 352 in 2010. In 2013, 453 motorcyclists lost their lives, which is at a 5 year high. California collision data reveals that primary causes of motorcycle-involved crashes include speeding, unsafe turning and impairment due to alcohol and other drugs by both riders and drivers alike.

Operations like this are aimed at curbing motorcycle deaths and sending the numbers back downward. Over the course of the past 3 years motorcycle involved collisions, in the contract cities policed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, have resulted in 778 fatal and injury crashes.

Safety tips for riders – See and Be Seen:

*Use your lane position to increase visibility; change lanes only when there is ample room

*Match your speed to surrounding traffic

*Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and brightly colored, protective clothing

*Ride with lights on during daylight hours

Safety tips for drivers – Share the Road:

*Look twice for motorcyclists, especially when entering the roadway, turning or changing lanes

*Motorcyclists are allowed in HOV lanes unless prohibited by signage

Riders are urged to get training through the California Motorcyclist Safety Program. Information and training locations are available at http://www.californiamotorcyclist.com/ or 1-877 RIDE 411(1-877-743-3411).

Funding for these operations is provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety http://www.ots.ca.gov/ through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration http://www.nhtsa.gov/. The message to all drivers and motorcyclists is: share in the responsibility and do your part by safely “sharing the road.”

