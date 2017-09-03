Local resident releases his first comic book

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: Sunday, September 3rd, 2017

Unbeknownst to many, A.J. Wedding has a hidden identity. By day he makes advertisements for a variety of brands.

But, just like Clark Kent and Superman, Wedding has a hidden self—he is a comic book writer from Saugus, who just released his first comic book on Friday.

“I actually did this comic book as a precursor to hopefully making a movie,” he said.

For as long as Wedding remembers, storytelling has been a passion of his. He has been making comic books since he was a child. In fact, he would try to sell them to his friends during lunch time at middle school.

When they weren’t selling well, Wedding added a lollypop to his comic books to entice buyers.

“I think I lost money on that deal,” he said.

It is safe to say as Wedding grew up, his comic books matured with him. He is now 39 living with his family in Saugus, but making comic books is still always in the back of his mind.

He finds that his 5-year-old daughter, Lexie, learned a lot from watching him make his first publicly released comic book called The Zalaan Wars. Lexie has watched the process from the beginning, and was even a part of creating it. Wedding said this experience of taking an idea and turning it into a physical thing was valuable to her.

“It helps her realize that she can kind of do anything she wants,” said Wedding.

Wedding is also using the release of his comic book to help those in need. He says all proceeds for the first week will be donated to victims of flooding in Houston and Southern Asia.

If the comic book sells well, Wedding hopes to turn it into a series and maybe even a film.

Those interested in Wedding’s comic book, The Zaalan Wars, can purchase a digital copy from Comixology.com or a physical copy here.