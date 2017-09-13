Local Young Lady Competes For the Miss Jr. Teen Title

Source: Press release

Tyler Allen of Santa Clarita was recently selected to participate in the 2017 Miss Jr. Teen pageant competition that will take place on Sunday, September 24, 2017. Tyler learned of her acceptance into this year’s competition when the pageant announced their selections following interviewing in the local area. Tyler submitted an application and took part in an interview session that was conducted by this year’s Pageant Coordinator.

Tyler will be competing for her share of thousands of dollars in prizes and specialty gifts that will be distributed to contestants. Tyler will be competing in the Miss Jr. Teen division, one of four divisions that will have young ladies ages of 7 through 20 competing in modeling routines, which include Casual Wear and Formal Wear. Most importantly, Tyler will display her personality and interviewing skills while interviewing with this year’s judging panel. Personality is the number one aspect that each contestant is judged on during all phases of competition.

If Tyler were to win the title of Miss Jr. Teen, she would represent her community at the National Competition that will take place in Orlando, Florida. Over $30,000.00 in prizes and awards will be presented at the National Competition while each winner enjoys this expense paid trip of five nights and six days in Orlando, Florida.

Community businesses, organizations, and private individuals will assist Tyler in participating in this year’s competition by becoming an official sponsor to her. Through sponsorship, each contestant receives all the necessary training, rehearsals, and financial support which will allow

Tyler to become a very confident and well-prepared contestant in this year’s Pageant.

Any business, organization, or private individual who may be interested in becoming a sponsor to Tyler may contact the Miss Jr. Teen pageant coordinator, at 1-877-910-4190.