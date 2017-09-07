Man holds burglary suspect for deputies after alleged break-in

By Jim Holt

A Newhall man startled to hear someone breaking into his apartment was able to hold a burglary suspect – who was allegedly high on meth – until local sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Raymond Beczkowski, a 38-year-old Valencia construction worker, was arrested early Sunday morning after being detained by the apartment tenant.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responding to the call arrested Beczkowski on suspicion of burglary, a felony, and possession of methamphetamine.

“Deputies responded to a burglary call over on Valle de Oro Drive in Newhall,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station told The Signal this week.

“The victim was awakened to the sound of someone trying to come into his apartment through a window,” she said, adding “the victim detained the suspect on the patio of his apartment until deputies arrived.

“The suspect was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine,” Miller said.

He was transported and booked at SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Beczkowski, who according to arrest documents has been arrested three other times in the last 18 months including twice for possession of a controlled substance, was taken into custody with bail set at $50,000.

