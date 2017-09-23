Metrolink performing track work on Antelope Valley Line; expect delays

By Signal Staff

Last update: 4 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Riders planning to take the Metrolink train on the Antelope Valley Line can expect up to a 40 minute delay this weekend.

Metrolink is doing track work on both Saturday on Sunday. Normally, six trains run in each direction during the weekend but there will only be two trains running in each direction this weekend.

The trains will travel from Los Angeles Union Station to Lancaster, or vice versa, with a bus service being used between Vincent Grade/Acton and Newhall.