Off-duty LAPD officer dies in motorcycle crash

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

An off-duty LAPD officer who lives in Canyon Country died Thursday night from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash in Porter Ranch.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer John Gasparyan was identified by an LAPD officer as being off-duty when the fatal crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Tampa Avenue and Chatsworth Street.

“The off-duty officer was traveling southbound on Tampa on a motorcycle when he collided with a vehicle making a U-turn,” LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told The Signal Friday morning.

“The driver of the other vehicle did stop,” he said. “Right now, it appears to be a tragic accident.”

Gasparyan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, Lopez said.

