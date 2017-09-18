One injured in fiery crash near Agua Dulce

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

One person was injured and rushed to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital early Monday following a fiery crash near Agua Dulce.

Paramedics and officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision shortly before 2:10 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Highway 14, just north of Agua Dulce.

“It was initially reported as a person trapped with two vehicles involved,” Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Monday morning.

Firefighters arriving at the crash found no one trapped inside a vehicle but that one of the vehicles were fully-engulfed in fire, Lozano said.

The fire did not spread to brush near the highway, she said.

The injured patient – whose identity, age and gender were not disclosed – was taken to the hospital at 2:37 a.m., she said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt