Parent Resource Symposium will seek to educate about teen drug use

By Gina Ender

Last update: Monday, September 4th, 2017

The city of Santa Clarita is looking to facilitate an honest dialogue about drugs between local parents and teenagers at their annual Parent Resource Symposium next week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, officials will hold a resource fair and a panel discussion on drug prevention, trends and issues in the city.

“This free event is an opportunity for parents and teens to gain knowledge, engage with resources, learn the laws and most importantly have an open and honest conversation about the dangers of drug use and addiction,” City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan said. “These annual symposiums have proven to be vital events, connecting families with the knowledge and support they need.”

In light of heroin overdoses across the valley in the past few months, officials have a renewed focus on the fight against drugs, according to the city.

Captain Robert Lewis with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department, Dr. Darrin Privett from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Sandy Logan from the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence and addiction counselor Brenda Tumasone will be speaking at the event.

The symposium begins at 6 p.m. at The Centre at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

For more on the symposium, contact Jennifer Thompson at (661) 250-3778.