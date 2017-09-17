PHOTOS: Newhall barbeque fundraiser draws hundreds
By Christian Monterrosa
The Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church held its fourth annual parish BBQ this weekend with funds raised going towards a new church. The event was open to all Santa Clarita residents and drew crowds of hundreds with carnival rides, live music, diverse foods and plenty of attractions.
