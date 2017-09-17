PHOTOS: Newhall barbeque fundraiser draws hundreds

By Christian Monterrosa

A stuffed animal vendor reaches for a prize at the annual parish barbeque fundraiser put on by the Lady of our Perpetual Help Church in Newhall on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal

The Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church held its fourth annual parish BBQ this weekend with funds raised going towards a new church. The event was open to all Santa Clarita residents and drew crowds of hundreds with carnival rides, live music, diverse foods and plenty of attractions.

 

Food vendors sell mexican food at the annual parish barbeque fundraiser put on by the Lady of our Perpetual Help Church in Newhall on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
A girl tries her luck at ring throwing at the annual parish barbeque fundraiser put on by the Lady of our Perpetual Help Church in Newhall on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
Thrill seekers ride spinning chairs at the annual parish barbeque fundraiser put on by the Lady of our Perpetual Help Church in Newhall on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
