Prep football roundup: Hart, West Ranch win; GV and Trinity fall

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A late comeback effort by Golden Valley football fell flat on Friday as the Grizzlies dropped a road game to Crescenta Valley 26-19 at Glendale High School.

Down 26-7 in the third quarter, Golden Valley’s junior receiver DeGabriel Floyd hauled in a 79-yard pass from Zack Chevalier, and added a 60-yard rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 26-19 with 11:48 left in the game.

The Grizzlies took over late in the game at their own 23-yard line with about 5 minutes to go, but Golden Valley turned the ball over on downs at their own 36 and never saw the ball again.

Floyd ended the night with three touchdowns.

West Ranch 39, St. Genevieve 12

Despite a scoreless first quarter, West Ranch football was finally able to get the offense going in a rout against St. Genevieve of Panorama City on Friday.

The Wildcats (2-0) surged in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered points to turn a 7-6 halftime lead into a 33-6 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Wildcats senior quarterback Colton Mitchell ended the game with four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Junior receiver Kuan Glasgow had three touchdowns for the night.

Hart 22, Arcadia 6

Hart football didn’t let last week’s tough season-opening loss affect their game on Friday, as the Indians snuffed out Arcadia on Friday.

The Indians’ offense dominated most of the game, jumping out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. Hart’s defense held Arcadia to one score and registered a safety late in the third quarter.

Senior running back Ben Rosen tallied two touchdowns for Hart (1-1).

Century of Santa Ana 20, Trinity 14

Trinity Classical Academy football team fell on the road to Century of Santa Ana on Friday.

The Knights (0-2) trailed 20-6 at the end of the third quarter before junior Jacob Estanol ran in a touchdown to make it a one-score game following a successful two-point conversion for Trinity.

However, the Knights turned the ball over on an interception with 2:50 left to go in the game, despite recovering a fumble.