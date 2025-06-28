Local baseball player wins college Gold Glove award 

When he was 4 years old, Trevor Segraves had a conversation with his dad, Doug, that would change the course of his life forever.

Segraves recalled the time he told his father on the drive home after a game in the middle of the soccer season, “I don’t think I want to play soccer anymore.”

He has been an avid baseball player his entire life and was recently awarded the “Rawlings Gold Glove Award” for his performance on his Division III baseball team, the “Duhawks” at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.

“So, the Rawlings Gold Glove Award is handed out to the nine best defensive players at their position for their division. I was a Division III baseball player, and I was the award winner for second base,” Segraves said. “How the process works is, the (American Baseball Coaches Association) looks at all the stats of all 400 Division III schools and selects the best defensive player from each position.”

He added that they announce the 10 alternative region defensive teams, and they select through the 10 who will win the Gold Glove.

Segraves said getting this award was always a huge goal for him.

“It was just an award that I always told myself that I wanted to win. Seeing the opportunity that they themselves, Rawlings, actually give the award to college athletes as well, it was just a goal of mine throughout my college years to try to win their award,” Segraves said.

Photo courtesy of Trevor Segraves.

Segraves added that he had been working toward being a defensive player and that his coaches helped him achieve that success.

“I’ve had a lot of really great coaches throughout the years at high schools and colleges that really (helped) like solidify working to be the best defensive version of myself, that I (can) possibly be,” Segraves said.

He added that having a strong support system is extremely important. He credits his parents for that.

Segraves said he wants to continue to play and what drives him is the competition.

“I think it’s because there’s the competitiveness that you get to experience day in and day out and how the game is always evolving and changing, you know. Pitchers are getting harder to hit. Batters are figuring out ways to hit those pitches. I really like the chess aspect of the game,” Segraves added.

One thing he wanted to impress on people who want to do the same thing is to never doubt themselves. “Times can get really tough when you have a love and a desire for something that ultimately never will love you back. It’s hard to keep pushing forward. But if it’s something that you really care about, you’ll find a way.”