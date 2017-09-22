Prep football roundup: Wildcats and Indians come out on top

By Signal Staff

West Ranch 48, Oak Park 21

It didn’t take long for West Ranch to get on the board in its 48-21 rout of Oak Park in Oak Park.

On the opening kickoff, Wildcats running back Ryan Camacho ran it back for an 85-yard touchdown to set the tone for the rest of the game.

West Ranch (4-0) ended preleague undefeated.

Oak Park was able to force a West Ranch fumble that helped bring the score to 7-6 in the first quarter, but that was the closest the home team got to a win.

West Ranch’s Jake Killingsworth threw a 68-yard touchdown toss to Kuan Glasgow to go up 14-6.

Glasgow and Camacho ended the game with two touchdowns.

Hart 44, St. Bonaventure 34

The Hart Indians won a close one Friday, 44-34, against St. Bonaventure, after trailing for the first half.

Hart (2-2) was down 20-14 at halftime before exploding with a touchdown in the third quarter to go up 21-20. The Indians defense was able to get a safety that added to Hart’s lead.

Hart added to its lead in the fourth quarter after a pair of touchdowns from Indians running back Ben Rosen. Hart lead the rest of the game.

Fullerton 27, Golden Valley 23

Golden Valley’s late comeback effort against Fullerton came up short after dropping its road game, 27-23.

The Grizzlies (3-2) trailed 20-0 in the second quarter before the team got its first score to close the half, 20-6.

In the third quarter, the Grizzlies tied the game 20-20 and then went up, 23-20, after a field goal late in the fourth quarter.

But Fullerton scored another touchdown to lead 27-23 and end the game.