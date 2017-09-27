Prep volleyball roundup: Valencia beats West Ranch in battle of defending co-league champs

By Haley Sawyer

In a rematch of the previous season’s co-league champions, some coaches and players might say that they treat every match the same or he/she will give some variation of the “1-0 every week” cliché.

After Valencia volleyball’s 3-1 win over West Ranch on Tuesday night at Valencia, no one seemed to have a problem admitting to the pressure surrounding the match.

“I definitely think there was added pressure,” said Valencia’s Lauryn Shockley. “I think more than anything, I had a bunch of adrenaline coming into the game and I think that helped.

“We all wanted to pull that win off and we don’t want to split league with anyone.”

The Vikings pulled (5-2 overall, 2-1 in Foothill League) off a 25-22 win in the first game, then followed up with a 25-17 win in the second.

A tightly contested Game 3 that saw a score differential of no more than three at any time complicated things.

The Wildcats (7-10, 1-2) jumped out to a 22-18 lead on an Allison Jacobs ace and held on to it thanks to some Jacobs kills, which added to her final kill total of 30.

Lauryn Shockley executed a kill that tied the game at 25-25, providing a boost that pushed the Vikes to a 29-27 win.

“It was good to see that competitiveness,” said Valencia coach Ray Sanchez. “It was good to see them keep their poise.”

The Vikings used their balanced offense to get a lead early in Game 4, then capped the frame with a Shockley kill for a 25-16 win.

“We didn’t really have an answer for them most of the time,” said Cats coach Jamey Ker. “…We tried to get our block out there and adjust our defense as best as we can.”

Lo Russ finished the night with 20 kills and 13 digs, while Shockley had 11 kills and 22 digs. Jessica Throckmorton had 16 kills.

Hart 3, Canyon 1

The Indians won with scores of 25-13, 25-23, 22-25 and 25-12.

Kylie Sathre and Megan Soto both had nine kills for Hart, which next plays at West Ranch on Thursday. The Cowboys (5-4, 0-3) next play Golden Valley at home on the same day.

Saugus 3, Golden Valley 0

The Centurions swept the Grizzles at home 25-22, 25-21, 25-9.

For Saugus, Caitlin Liebe had 16 kills and Gabby Scheisser added 29 assists and five aces.

The Cents (9-2, 3-0) next play Valencia tonight at home. GV (4-10, 0-3) will be at Canyon on Thursday.

Faith Baptist 3, Trinity 2

Trinity fell in five games 25-15, 21-25, 25-20, 23-25, 12-15.

Hannah Caddow had 20 kills and five aces and Kathryn Brooks added 34 assists. Julia Carver had nine digs.

The Knights (5-6 overall, 2-1 in Heritage League) next compete in the Milken Tournament on Thursday.

SCVi 3, Summit View 0

The Stallions won 25-9, 25-11, 25-11.

Emma Hild had 12 aces and Lilly Magno had nine kills. SCVi is now 2-5 overall on the season.