Santa Clarita Business Incubator seeks applicants

The Santa Clarita Business Incubator is accepting applications from entrepreneurs who could use the program’s help in establishing themselves as a successful business in the Santa Clarita Valley

The mission of the Santa Clarita Business Incubator is to stimulate economic growth through entrepreneurship and enterprise development. It is a partnership of the city of Santa Clarita, College of the Canyons, and the Santa Clarita Small Business Development Center.

The incubator is seeking creative and technology focused entrepreneurs. Proposals are due to on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 by 5:00 p.m.

The Incubator opened in 2014 with the goal of incubating startup creative and technology business entrepreneurs in their quest to launch a successful business. The program creates a cohort of businesses that will share in the journey of establishing their new businesses together, while encouraging partnerships and interaction among participants that will generate innovative and creative ideas for the benefit of each individual business throughout the incubation process.

Additionally, the Incubator provides participants with support, training, mentorship and guidance, and other resources in a shared workspace for up to three years.

Incubator participants will have access to individual and shared work spaces, including a conference room. Since the establishment of the Incubator, four new companies have been created adding 14 new jobs to the local economy. The companies are Nuhubit Software Studios LLC, 3D-SensIR. Inc., Outlyer Technologies, and Your Village.

