Saugus Board to approve of PAC partnerships

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

All of the Saugus Union School District’s schools will experience art, music, dance or theater through the Performing Arts Center (PAC) K-12 Community Arts Partnership program.

The forms for the different programs are expected to be approved by Saugus Union School District Governing Board at its meeting Tuesday.

Through this partnership, students in transitional kindergarten to sixth grade will experience lessons in music and rhythm, instrument making, theater, African drumming, California folk dance, mime instruction, poetry, opera and more.

The Governing Board is also expected to approve of a field trip to the Los Angeles Zoo for third grades students at Santa Clarita Elementary School.

During the Oct. 12 field trip, students will study different biomes and habitats around the world as well as the various flora and fauna found in each biome and the many ways they have adapted in order to survive.

Board members are also expected to approve a field trip to the Discovery Cube for first grade students at North Park Elementary School on Jan. 18, 2018.

They are also expected to approve a contract with Amy Hovsepian of Out of the Box who will provide art classes for the State Preschool Programs at Cedarcreek Elementary School, Rio Vista Elementary School and Santa Clarita Elementary School.

The classes will be held from Oct. 18 to No. 16 and will consist of 45 to 60 minute sessions.

The Governing Board is also expected to hear a presentation from Brandman University Doctoral Student David Howard about his dissertation study titled “Decisionmaking Process for Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) and Implementation in the Saugus Union School District, as required by Board Policy (BP) 6162.8.”

Additional Agenda Items

Conduct a third reading and adoption of board policy and administrative regulation: Community Relations – Volunteer Assistance

Conduct a first reading of board policies and administrative regulations: All Personnel-Recruitment and Selection; All Personnel-Legal Status Requirement; Business and Noninstructional-Transportation Safety and Emergencies; and Ceremonies and Observances

Hear a presentation from Keenan & Associates on worker’s compensation

Hold a public hearing and adopt a resolution certifying that each student has sufficient textbooks or instructional material in each subject consistent with the Pupil Textbook and Instructional Materials Incentive Program

Approve resolution proclaiming the second week of October as the “Week of the School Administrator”

