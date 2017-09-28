Saugus District seeks applicant for Measure EE Citizens’ Oversight Committee

By Christina Cox

The Saugus Union School District announced Thursday that it is seeking applications to fill one position on its Measure EE Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

Measure EE is a $148 million dollar bond measure approved by voters on Nov. 4, 2014. The Prop 39 school facilities bond is used for district capital projects to help modernize facilities, upgrade technology and renovate and revitalize schools.

“These projects will help the district in meeting its educational goals to educate the students in our community,” the Saugus District said in a press release.

The independent Measure EE Citizens’ Oversight Committee is required by law and is designed to insure accountability to the public and to assist the district in reviewing expenditure of bond proceeds. It consists of at least seven members that are appointed by the district’s Governing Board.

Currently, the Saugus District is looking for a member to serve as a representative of a Bonafide Taxpayer Organization.

The Measure EE Citizens’ Oversight Committee meets at least quarterly and members serve without compensation.

“Service on the Committee is a good opportunity for interested members of the community to learn more about the district and its facilities plans and to support the district and its mission of public education,” the Saugus District said in a press release.

Employees of the district and vendors, consultants and contractors who work for or provide services to the district may not serve on the committee.

Applicants for the positions are available upon request and can be downloaded from the district’s website at www.saugususd.org.

Application Forms should be hand delivered or addressed to:

Saugus Union School District

Attention: Dr. Joan Lucid, Superintendent

24930 Avenue Stanford

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

The deadline for submitting applications is Oct. 13 by 4 p.m.

Applications will be reviewed by a subcommittee of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board. Final selections will be made at the Nov. 7 meeting of the Governing Board.