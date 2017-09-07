Saugus girls tennis uses youth to beat Alemany

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Saugus High tennis rode a solid performance from its underclassman corps to beat Alemany 10-8 at home on Thursday.

Freshman Emily Christensen may have just arrived on the varsity tennis scene, but she’s wasted no time making an impact for the Cents.

She swept on Thursday with scores of 6-3, 6-4 and 6-1 behind a confident serve that the Warriors couldn’t keep up with.

“I aced a couple of the girls, which I’m proud of,” Christensen said. “My first serve definitely plays the game out for me because the serve is the most important part.”

Temera West and Katie Denzin earned a sweep in doubles, 7-3, 6-3, 6-1 and Amanda Kubasak and Kayleigh Bullon won one set 7-6, but lost the other two 4-6 and 3-6.

Abby Bolks and Alyssa Alvidrez swept 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, although Alvidrez missed the final two sets due to a wrist injury.

“It’s fun playing with somebody that you connect with,” Alvidrez said. “I think we motivate each other to do the best that we can and when we have up and downs we stick through it together.”

Bolks has been battling a dislocated shoulder injury this season, but said she’s able to “push through” in her matches.

The sophomore tandem is just another addition to Saugus’ young, eager foundation.

“It’s a benefit because we’re going to be here a lot longer and we’re just growing and developing and we’re really just trying to work on our game to be the best we can be,” Bolks said.

Saugus next plays Canyon on Sept. 12 at home at 3 p.m.