SCV Sports Report: Hart girls tennis wins

Last update: 1 min ago

Hart girls tennis beat Quartz Hill 12-6 on Monday at home.

The Indians won all nine doubles sets, with Sarah Backer and Cameron Schwarts leading the way. The pair won all three sets 6-3, 6-0, 6-0.

In singles, Rachael Nivichanov won two sets 7-6 and 6-0. Emily Thompson won one set 6-2.

Hart moves to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in Foothill League play. The team next plays today at West Ranch at 3 p.m.

JV football

Golden Valley 32, Crespi 12

Darrin Warren had 3 touchdowns, and Corey Neal scored 2 touchdowns for the Grizzlies in Thursday’s game. Pablo Duran 8 tackles and Zach Perez had 7 tackles, including a sack.