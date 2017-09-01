Six Flags to add new coaster for 2018

By Patrick Mullen

Last update: Friday, September 1st, 2017

217 SHARES Share Tweet

If spinning on a disk at 75 miles per hour 172 feet above the ground is your idea of fun, you’ll soon be in luck.

Next spring, Six Flags Magic Mountain will open its newest thrill ride, dubbed CraZanity, which will be the world’s tallest pendulum ride.

The ride will anchor a revamped Boardwalk section of the park, which will include new bumper cars and renovated attractions and food outlets.

“The new CraZanity is a mash up of craziness and insane fun, an experience different from anything else we have in our unparalleled thrill ride arsenal,” said said Park President Bonnie Sherman Weber in a statement. “We are delighted to introduce what will be the centerpiece of a newly-themed, Boardwalk area, and another world-record attraction.”

CraZanity will hold 40 riders who will rotate counterclockwise while the pendulum swings back and forth at up as they reach a height equivalent to a 17-story building. They will experience a feeling of weightlessness at 172 feet in the air.

Also known as a frisbee ride, the attraction features a circular gondola on an arm that swings between a support frame. CraZanity will eclipse the 147-foot-tall SpinSpider at TusenFryd, near Oslo, Norway, operating since 2009, as the tallest such ride in the world.

The Valencia-based theme park also recently announced a move into the destination travel market by launching a 365-day operating calendar on January 1, 2018.

The move adds 100 days to the park’s operations, which had been limited to weekends in the winter off-season, and puts its operating schedule on a par with other theme parks in Southern California.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.3 billion in revenue and 20 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. It opened its first park in Texas in 1961.