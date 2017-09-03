‘Torrential rainfall’ coming towards L.A. County and potentially SCV

By Signal Staff

Last update: 8 hours ago

Source: National Weather Service

At 11:57 A.M., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sunland, or 10 miles north of Burbank. This storm was moving west 15 to 25 mph. Brief heavy rainfall with hourly rainfall rates possibly exceeding one half of an inch. These rates may bring localized flash flooding. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include… Santa Clarita…Granada Hills…Sylmar…Pacoima…Sunland… San Fernando…Arleta…Panorama City…Sun Valley… Lakeview Terrace…and Tujunga.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.