Trial date set for man accused of sex crimes against children

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

A trial date has been set for a former local martial arts instructor charged with sex crimes against children.

Dante Villanueva Lusica, 70, of Canyon Country, charged with two counts of sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years old or younger and one count each of continuous sexual abuse and oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years or younger appeared Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court.

Lusica was ordered to appear back in court Monday for the start of his jury trial, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal Wednesday morning.

Lusica, who also lived in Newhall for a while, was arrested in April on suspicion of having committed a felony, by deputies of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Metro Detail.

The accused man was detained and placed in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility on Bauchet Street in Los Angeles, with bail set at $2.16 million.

