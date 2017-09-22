Valencia football looks to stay hot against Bakersfield
By Haley Sawyer
Last update:1 min ago
Valencia is one of two Foothill League football teams that remain undefeated in preleague play. Tonight, they’ll have the chance to get one step closer to a completely perfect preleague season when they take on Bakersfield.
The Drillers are coming off a 43-14 loss to Chaminade in which the Bakersfield offense completed only four passes.
But they’re also the defending CIF-Central Section Division 1 champions, and Chaminade isn’t a cake walk for any team. The Vikings themselves lost handedly to the Eagles last season.
So far this season, the 3-0 Vikings have outscored opponents 153 to 30 and has allowed two touchdowns or less in each game.
Valencia is one of two Foothill League football teams that remain undefeated in preleague play. Tonight, they’ll have the chance to get one step closer to a completely perfect preleague season when they take on Bakersfield.
The Drillers are coming off a 43-14 loss to Chaminade in which the Bakersfield offense completed only four passes.
But they’re also the defending CIF-Central Section Division 1 champions, and Chaminade isn’t a cake walk for any team. The Vikings themselves lost handedly to the Eagles last season.
So far this season, the 3-0 Vikings have outscored opponents 153 to 30 and has allowed two touchdowns or less in each game.
A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and primarily covers Football, boys basketball, girls soccer and girls golf for The Signal.
You must be logged in to post a comment.