Valencia football looks to stay hot against Bakersfield

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Valencia is one of two Foothill League football teams that remain undefeated in preleague play. Tonight, they’ll have the chance to get one step closer to a completely perfect preleague season when they take on Bakersfield.

The Drillers are coming off a 43-14 loss to Chaminade in which the Bakersfield offense completed only four passes.

But they’re also the defending CIF-Central Section Division 1 champions, and Chaminade isn’t a cake walk for any team. The Vikings themselves lost handedly to the Eagles last season.

So far this season, the 3-0 Vikings have outscored opponents 153 to 30 and has allowed two touchdowns or less in each game.

MORE: Vikings football aims to keep momentum going

In Valencia’s most recent win, a 48-7 romp over Newbury Park, quarterback Connor Downs completed five of seven passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

On the ground, Moises Haynes rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.

The Vikings enter the game ranked No. 2 in Division 2 after topping the rankings in the week prior. They have a shot to top the division once again with a strong win tonight.