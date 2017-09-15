Vikings football aims to keep momentum going

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

Valencia football will be back to playing a California football team this week after trouncing Chaparral of Scottsdale, Arizona last Friday.

The Vikings turn their attention to Newbury Park of Thousand Oaks, a team that is coming off a narrow 42-20 loss to Westlake.

The Panthers (2-1) bring with them quarterback Cameron Rising, who was injured for last year’s matchup between the two schools.

According to MaxPreps, Rising has completed 40 of 59 passes for 742 yards in three games and has thrown for nine touchdowns and just one interception. He’s rushed for an additional 186 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries.

Josh Madison, a running back committed to Iowa State will be another threat on the Panther’s offense. The senior has tallied 406 yards and five touchdowns on 41 carries this season.

The two should provide a challenge for Valencia’s swarming defense that has weapons in Josh DeNeal, Ben Seymour, Josh Washington and Reilly Royce.

The Vikings (2-0) are ranked first in Division 2 according to this week’s CIF-Southern Section poll and will be bringing a solid quarterback of their own. Connor Downs threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns last week.

Moises Haynes ran for 197 yards on 16 carries for two touchdowns of his own and now has a total of 369 yards on 37 carries this season in two games.