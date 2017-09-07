Vet accused of assaulting his mother

By Jim Holt

A retired military veteran stands accused of battery after he allegedly threw his mother to the ground and allegedly began punching her.

Zackary Barberis, 29, of Canyon Country, is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Monday.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested Barberis at 1 a.m. on Sept. 1.

“In the early morning hours of Friday, September 1st, deputies responded to a family disturbance at a residence on Mandan Street in Canyon Country,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s station told The Signal.

“There was, reportedly, a verbal altercation between the suspect and his mother that turned physical when the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim – his mother – and threw her to the ground and continued to push her,” Miller said.

Deputies arrested Barberis on suspicion of battery causing great bodily injury, a felony.

The suspect’s mother was taken to the hospital by paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Barberis was taken into custody and brought to the Men’s Central Jail, with bail set at $50,000.

