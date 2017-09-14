Weekly Senior Calendar – September 14

By Signal Staff

SCV Senior Center – 22900 Market Street, Newhall, 661-259-9444

Ongoing Events

SCV Senior Center Creative Writing Class – Mondays, 2-3:30 p.m.

Crochet Class: First and Third Mondays, 9 – 10 a.m.

Jewelry Making Class: First and Third Mondays, 10 – 11 a.m.

Emotional Support Group: Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m.

Grief Support Group: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Senior Orchestra – Wednesdays at 3 p.m.

Bingo at the SCV Senior Center – First and third Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.) and Fourth Saturdays at 1 p.m.

Other Events

Fifty Years on the Great Broadway Concert & Art Exhibit

What: The Senior Center’s Silvertone Singers present Broadway show tunes from across the decades. This second half of the series contains hits from Les Miserables, My Fair Lady, South Pacific, West Side Story and more. This show is guaranteed to provide an afternoon of musical memories. The Art Exhibit features beautiful masterpieces by SCV Senior Center art students.

Light refreshments will be served.

When: Thursday, September 28, Concert: 2:45 – 4:30 p.m., Art Show: 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: SCV Senior Center Dining Room, 22900 Market Street, Newhall, CA 91321

Cost: Free, donations accepted

More info: Contact: Robin Clough, rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org 661-259-9444

Classical Concert with Pianist John Pramik

What: Celebrate the first day of autumn with classical masterpieces performed by renowned pianist John Pramik. Program includes works by Beethoven, Chopin, and Bach. Also enjoy the lively tunes of Scott Joplin’s Ragtime and movie themes.

Friday, September 22 at 1-1:45 p.m.

Where: SCV Senior Center, Dining Room 22900 Market St, Santa Clarita

Cost: Free

More info: Robin Clough, rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org 661-259-9444

Senior Lunch at Friendly Valley Methodist Church

What: If you are a senior and live in or around the Friendly Valley Country Club, you are invited to lunch here at the Friendly Valley Methodist Church for meals provided by the Santa Clarita Senior Center.

When: Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays from 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Friendly Valley Methodist Church, 19246 Avenue Of The Oaks, Newhall

Cost: Donation of $3.50

More info: If you live in Friendly Valley and need transportation, call our tram service at 661-252-2666.

Silvertone Singers Weekly Meeting

What: Renew your love of singing and performing older tunes. The SCV Senior Center’s volunteer chorus, the Silvertone Singers, invites singers of all skill levels to come to weekly rehearsals and regular performances.

When: Mondays, noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Newhall Community Center, Market St., Newhall

More info: Call Joan Peterson, secretary, at 661-252-0988.

SCV Men of Harmony Singing Group

What: The SCV Men of Harmony are looking for singers of all levels and vocal ranges to join us in singing four-part harmony.

When: Tuesday nights from 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Where: Valley Oaks Village Apartments, 24700 Valley Street, Santa Clarita.

More info: Dave Norman at 661-259-6109. Call for apartment entry info.