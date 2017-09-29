Were you there?

By Jana Adkins

We’re looking for people who might have lived in Santa Clarita in January 1965 and recall witnessing a United Airline passenger plane take off from a carrot field in what was known as Saugus at the time.

Or, perhaps you recall when it crashed the month prior, leaving the plane badly damaged.

United was scheduled to fly nonstop from Fresno to Los Angeles International Airport, however, both engines failed as it was flying over Saugus.

The Signal is looking for recollections of the event, as well as to pinpoint where it landed in Santa Clarita.

Please email citydesk@signalscv.com, or call 661-259-1234.