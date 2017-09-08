West Ranch football ready for whatever in St. Genevieve matchup

By Haley Sawyer

West Ranch football and St. Genevieve football have at least one thing in common: both of their games were canceled last week.

And if the Valiants are anything like the Wildcats, then they’re dying to get back under the lights.

“It wasn’t a fun week,” said Cats coach Chris Varner. “It was hot. It was tough on the kids. They were ready for that game.”

West Ranch (1-0) will be operating a little bit differently than it did in its season-opener. In terms of the ground game, they’ll be operating on a run-by-committee system, since usual starting running back LeRon Huff will be sitting out due to discipline reasons.

Varner said that Ryan Camacho and Jovan Camacho are each an option at running back tonight, but also noted that the Wildcats could take to the air behind quarterback Colton Mitchell.

“It just happened that we could run against Simi (Valley in the opener) and there’s going to be certain teams that we’re not going to as successful with,” Varner said. “We can go to the air. We’ve got a lot of weapons in the arsenal. It’s whatever we think will work.”

Regardless of whether it’s pass or run, West Ranch can count on an o-line that has two sophomore starters and a whole lot of chemistry to battle St. Genevieve (1-0).

“We’ve got some young kids that really meshed and I’m really proud of their work,” said Varner. “All in all, our o-linemen have just really picked up.”