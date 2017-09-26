Woman attacked while jogging on Valencia bike trail

By Jim Holt and Austin Dave

A woman jogging on the bike path in Valencia near the post office on McBean Parkway was attacked and taken to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Paramedics were dispatched for reports of an assault at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday near the northern end of Auto Center Drive, north of Creekside Drive, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the same call.

“This was for the possible assault of a female,” the Fire Department spokesman said, noting paramedics arriving at the scene called for an ambulance.

The victim, described as a female jogger over the age of 65, was attacked without warning, said Sgt. Chris Maurizi of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

A retired Los Angeles Police Department officer witnessed the incident and came to the woman’s aid, Maurizi said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 8:22 a.m. and arrived six minutes later to treat the woman for her injuries, according to Inspector Joey Marone.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, was subsequently arrested for the assault, the sergeant said.

As of 1:30 p.m., no additional information was made available.