World Series champ catches up with baseball fans in SCV

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 1 min ago

Former Los Angeles Dodgers catcher, Steve Yeager, visited with some baseball fans on Sunday at the Congregation Beth Shalom in Canyon Country.

Over 50 fans were welcome to a meet and greet with the world champion, taking photos and asking very specific baseball questions about the Dodger’s during Yeager’s time.

“We asked if we could do something to help the kids in the neighborhood. It seems like I got more adults here than kids, but we’re going to talk a little Dodgers baseball,” said Yeager.

Fans arrived in their Dodger jerseys from former and current players and bought raffle tickets for a chance to win a signed Clayton Kershaw jersey.

Rob Cohen, Executive Vice President of the Congregation, sat center stage with Yeager and discussed what it was like to play for Dodger greats like Tommy Lasorda and Walter Alston.

Yeager reminisced on how different the game was in the 70’s and 80’s. He recalled how players would only get paid “500 a month before taxes” compared to the multi million dollar salaries of today.

He also shared some work ethic principles that helped him through his career.

“In my world, in my life, if you try hard and you fail, that’s okay. As long as you try as long as you make an effort to do it, that’s what I’m interested in,” said Yeager.

In 1981, Yeager tried hard but he did not fail. Together with baseball greats like Fernando Valenzuela, Steve Garvey, and Bill Russell, he won the World Series ring he was wearing on Sunday.

When you think about all of the things the Dodgers have done, there’s a history to it,” said VP Cohen. “So when you get one of those legends to come speak and be with you, it’s sort of like they’re letting you be a part of their family.”