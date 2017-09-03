Young adult arrested for assault with a deadly weapon following road rage incident

By Nikolas Samuels

A young adult was arrested Friday night for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly punching a man in the head and face multiple times following a road rage incident.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road around 9:30 p.m. after both individuals exited their vehicles and engaged in a verbal argument.

According to multiple witnesses, the argument escalated to violence after 22-year-old Gabriel Zamora punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

“He then stood over the victim and punched him on his head and face multiple times,” said Sgt. Brian Hudson with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The victim was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Zamora was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

 

  • KurtsCash

    Hey I am in such a hurry you enraged me by slowing me down. However, I do have time to stop and punch you. Makes no sense. This is how the CHP described it to me and a follow motorist who were as stupid as Zamora when he happened upon us wrestling on the 101. Luckily back then the CHP guy got us both to laugh and shake hands and changed my perspective for life with a good insightful joke, Can’t blame Zamora 100% takes two to tango. Hope the other guy is okay.