Young adult arrested for assault with a deadly weapon following road rage incident

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 2 hours ago

A young adult was arrested Friday night for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly punching a man in the head and face multiple times following a road rage incident.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road around 9:30 p.m. after both individuals exited their vehicles and engaged in a verbal argument.

According to multiple witnesses, the argument escalated to violence after 22-year-old Gabriel Zamora punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

“He then stood over the victim and punched him on his head and face multiple times,” said Sgt. Brian Hudson with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The victim was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Zamora was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.