Betty Arenson: Some skills just don’t transfer

By Signal Contributor

Last update: Thursday, October 26th, 2017

Regarding “Health care shouting match at Valencia town hall” published Oct. 25 in The Signal: At the recent forum for the Democratic candidates vying for the U.S. House of Representatives 25th District Seat, each of the four was asked what they would do if they were for one minute in an elevator with President Trump.

Undoubtedly, opinions on the tone, choice of words and attitude from each are in the eye of the beholder, but the most telling one was from Jess Phoenix.  Her response was that she would not be able to hold back her feelings of distaste and would curse him.

Later, when asked how she would “collaborate” with Republicans, Phoenix responded that she would respectfully share her viewpoints with them. Also, she said her eight years of retail experience would transfer over to the legislative body.

She’s quoted as saying: “The skills I got from listening, talking to people and solving problems – that’s a skill that transfers into the government world.”

Apparently, those skills don’t transfer to a Republican in an elevator, especially if he is the president.

Betty Arenson
Valencia

 

Click here to post a comment

Betty Arenson: Some skills just don’t transfer

October 26, 2017, 11:27 pm
2 Comments
Signal Contributor

Regarding “Health care shouting match at Valencia town hall” published Oct. 25 in The Signal: At the recent forum for the Democratic candidates vying for the U.S. House of Representatives 25th District Seat, each of the four was asked what they would do if they were for one minute in an elevator with President Trump.

Undoubtedly, opinions on the tone, choice of words and attitude from each are in the eye of the beholder, but the most telling one was from Jess Phoenix.  Her response was that she would not be able to hold back her feelings of distaste and would curse him.

Later, when asked how she would “collaborate” with Republicans, Phoenix responded that she would respectfully share her viewpoints with them. Also, she said her eight years of retail experience would transfer over to the legislative body.

She’s quoted as saying: “The skills I got from listening, talking to people and solving problems – that’s a skill that transfers into the government world.”

Apparently, those skills don’t transfer to a Republican in an elevator, especially if he is the president.

Betty Arenson
Valencia

 

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

  • Gil Mertz

    If Ms. Phoenix was in a one minute elevator ride with ex-president Obama, despite his lies, deception, incompetence, and her party suffering the most elective losses on every level since the Nixon era, she would bow down and kiss his ring. The last thing we need is yet another mindless and blindly loyal partisan in public office.

  • lois eisenberg

    It’s your democracy that is being swept away by the ruinous liar-in chief **