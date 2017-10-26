Betty Arenson: Some skills just don’t transfer

Regarding “Health care shouting match at Valencia town hall” published Oct. 25 in The Signal: At the recent forum for the Democratic candidates vying for the U.S. House of Representatives 25th District Seat, each of the four was asked what they would do if they were for one minute in an elevator with President Trump.

Undoubtedly, opinions on the tone, choice of words and attitude from each are in the eye of the beholder, but the most telling one was from Jess Phoenix. Her response was that she would not be able to hold back her feelings of distaste and would curse him.

Later, when asked how she would “collaborate” with Republicans, Phoenix responded that she would respectfully share her viewpoints with them. Also, she said her eight years of retail experience would transfer over to the legislative body.

She’s quoted as saying: “The skills I got from listening, talking to people and solving problems – that’s a skill that transfers into the government world.”

Apparently, those skills don’t transfer to a Republican in an elevator, especially if he is the president.

Betty Arenson

Valencia