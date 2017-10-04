UPDATE: Brush fire burns 15 acres near Golden Valley High School

By Jim Holt

Last update: 31 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Several firefighting units were dispatched to a brush fire near Golden Valley High School about noon Wednesday.

Within 40 minutes the fire – dubbed the Golden Incident – burned about 15 acres.

As officials expressed optimism that they could get a handle on the fire, after an hour the fire was reported to be moving towards Circle J Ranch and the possibility that at least one structure would be threatened.

The fire broke out near the intersection of Robert C. Lee Parkway and Golden Valley Road shortly before 12:10 p.m., Vaness Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

“They immediately started dumping water on it,” she said.

At least one water-dumping helicopter and at least two water-dumping SuperScooper aircraft were also deployed.



As firefighting efforts reached the one-hour mark, fire officials requested at least two additional water tenders transport water to the scene.



Students at Golden Valley High School captured images of the brush fire smoke on cell phones, as school fire alarms continued to sound.

“At the moment, they’re standing by,” Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the school and the William S. Hart Union High School District told The Signal shortly.

“We’ve been told by fire officials that the fire is going away from the school,” he said.

There is no lockdown, no evacuation, just readiness, he said.

Despite reports that the school was being evacuated, both Caldwell and Sgt. Chris Maurizi with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal at 1:05 p.m. there was no evacuation underway.

“Fire officials are on campus,” Caldwell said. “So If they give the word to go, then we’ll go.”

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt