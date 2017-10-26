Burglary suspect nabbed while riding his bicycle
By Jim Holt
Last update: 6 hours ago
A man wanted for burglary who for a while eluded capture this week was arrested by a deputy who spotted him riding his bicycle through Newhall.
The suspect – a 48-year-old mechanic who lives in Newhall – was arrested without incident about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“There was a residential burglary that was reported in Newhall earlier this week and suspect was identified,” Shirley Miller of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Wednesday.
“When a patrol deputy was driving on Lyons Avenue at Peachland Avenue on her PM shift, she recognized a man on a bicycle as being the wanted burglary suspect,” she said.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary, a felony.
His bail was set at $50,000.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
on Twitter @jamesarthurholt
A man wanted for burglary who for a while eluded capture this week was arrested by a deputy who spotted him riding his bicycle through Newhall.
The suspect – a 48-year-old mechanic who lives in Newhall – was arrested without incident about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“There was a residential burglary that was reported in Newhall earlier this week and suspect was identified,” Shirley Miller of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Wednesday.
“When a patrol deputy was driving on Lyons Avenue at Peachland Avenue on her PM shift, she recognized a man on a bicycle as being the wanted burglary suspect,” she said.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary, a felony.
His bail was set at $50,000.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
on Twitter @jamesarthurholt
You must be logged in to post a comment.