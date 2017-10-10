Canyon 2 fire in Orange Co. 25% contained

By Signal Staff

Last update: 2 mins ago

Federal funds have been authorized for fires burning in in five California counties by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Use of federal funds will assist the state to combat the Canyon 2 fire in Orange and Riverside counties, along with the Patrick fire in Napa and Sonoma counties, and the Sulphur fire in Lake County.

The funds were authorized Monday night.

As of Tuesday morning, Anaheim Fire and Rescue reported 7,500 acres burned with 25 percent containment, 5,000 structures threatened and 1,099 personnel on ground.

They also reported 24 structures destroyed.

A huge wall of flames jumped Jamboree Road yesterday – a major thoroughfare in Orange County, said Jeff Zimmerman, former fire captain in San Luis Obispo and freelance photographer.

“On several occasions I put the camera down and picked up garden hoses to control fires in the eves of homes, in patio furniture and burning palm trees,” he said.