Car lodges itself under big rig on Route 14

By Gina Ender

Last update: 1 min ago

A car crashed and lodged itself underneath a big rig going northbound on Route 14 just past the Interstate 5 split Tuesday afternoon.

The car was driving in the right lane when it ran into the big rig at about 1:17 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Sergeant Zachary Emmons.

The driver of the car had minor injuries, according to the sergeant, who said they appeared to be “okay.”

Medical units and the fire department were on scene.

A tow truck was on its way, according to Emmons.

The right lane of Route 14 is currently shut down.

This incident is unrelated to the big rig crash on I-5 at 11:40 a.m.