Child & Family Center to hold panel to address Las Vegas massacre
By Gina Ender
Community members looking to process their grief and questions after the Las Vegas massacre are invited to a panel session at the Child & Family Center Thursday evening.
“A lot of people are processing this tragedy,” Cheryl Jones, Child & Family Center’s Vice President of Marketing and Community Outreach said. “We want to have a forum where the community can come together.”
A panel of therapy professionals will be answering attendees’ questions and addressing their feelings, which attendees will write down on a card as they come in.
Panelists will also aim to help parents explain the incident to their children, which Jones said is a common request of experts after a tragedy.
Additional resource information will be made available for those who need it.
The event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Child & Family Center, located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017. You can contact Gina Ender at gender@signalscv.com, 661-287-5525 or follow her on Twitter at @ginaender.
