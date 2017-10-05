Child & Family Center to hold panel to address Las Vegas massacre

By Gina Ender

Community members looking to process their grief and questions after the Las Vegas massacre are invited to a panel session at the Child & Family Center Thursday evening.

“A lot of people are processing this tragedy,” Cheryl Jones, Child & Family Center’s Vice President of Marketing and Community Outreach said. “We want to have a forum where the community can come together.”

A panel of therapy professionals will be answering attendees’ questions and addressing their feelings, which attendees will write down on a card as they come in.

Panelists will also aim to help parents explain the incident to their children, which Jones said is a common request of experts after a tragedy.

Additional resource information will be made available for those who need it.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Child & Family Center, located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.