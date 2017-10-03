County approves blood drive in wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting

By News Release

Last update: 12 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

News release issued by the Office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

In response to the tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada that has so far led to the deaths of 59 people and left 500 injured (including many Los Angeles County residents, employees, and Fire and Sheriff personnel), the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger directing the Department of Health Services to engage with the American Red Cross to coordinate blood donations to Las Vegas area hospitals in the event of an immediate shortage.

“We have an opportunity to help our fellow Americans in their time of need, and we join them in mourning this tragic loss of life” said Barger. “Although United Blood Services has met the immediate need for blood, they are still asking people to return and donate later this week.”

Several Los Angeles County hospitals are equipped with blood donation centers and are able to assist Las Vegas hospitals in the event of a blood shortage.

The motion also directs the Department of Health Services to include upcoming Red Cross blood donation events on their website and encourage all County employees and department heads to voluntarily give blood at one of the participating Red Cross locations.

Those in Santa Clarita have four upcoming Red Cross blood drives available:

Oct. 4: 1 to 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

Oct. 9: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hyatt Regency Hotel, 24500 Town Center Drive

Oct. 11: 1 to 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

Oct. 14: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks