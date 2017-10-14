Are you glad that girls can now join the Cub Scouts?

By Signal Staff

Cub Scouts from Troops 608 of Newhall carry the colors to open the official ceremony for the opening of two new permanent modular buildings at a Newhall School District school on Oct. 10, 2016 at Old Orchard Elementary School in Newhall. Dan Watson/The Signal
