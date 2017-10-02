Gunman opens fire on Las Vegas concert; several SCV residents in attendance

By Austin Dave

LAS VEGAS –– More than 50 people were killed and one hundred more injured Sunday night after a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, police officials confirmed early Monday morning.

The shooter, a Nevada resident, was killed by police.

At 10:08 p.m. multiple calls reporting shots fired came in to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s dispatch center. 911 callers reported hearing multiple shots fired from the direction of the Mandalay Bay hotel, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said during a televised press conference.

Videos posted to Twitter show the incident as it unfolded during the Route 91 Harvest country music concert at the Las Vegas Village.

From an elevated stage at the south end of the venue, performer Jason Aldean is seen playing the last session of the three-day concert. About ten minutes into his performance, several loud pops are heard.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Initially, little reaction is seen. The pop sounds, later determined to be gunshots, pause. The rapid fire shots resume and Aldean is seen fleeing the stage as screams become audible.

People duck for cover at the sound of gunfire in Las Vegas. At least 20 have died in a shooting on Sunday night https://t.co/N9l2h2BdRt pic.twitter.com/bXVeX1WFxu — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017

The shots again pause and resume as several thousand people attempt to move away from the stage and eventually collapse to the ground.

Police determined the shooter had opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel near on 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

“Officers responded and engaged the shooter,” Lombardo said during a 1:30 a.m. news conference.

“We are comfortable that the primary aggressor in this event has expired or passed away and is no longer a threat,” the sheriff said.

The shooter, later identified as Mesquite, Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, was killed by police, the sheriff confirmed.

Police set their sights on locating Paddock’s companion and roommate, Marilou Danley. Lombardo labeled the woman a “person of interest.”

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Initially, the number of fatalities had climbed to 20. Two hours later, the number had pushed past 50. At least two off-duty police officers were shot and killed. Two other police officers were injured, one of them in critically.

More than dozen Santa Clarita Valley residents were in attendance. The Signal was able to confirm at least nine of those local residents in attendance were safe.

Reports of multiple shooters at other resorts had been proven false, Lombardo said. Additional reports of explosives involved were also false.

“We are pretty confident that there is no longer a threat other than we are attempting to locate the person of interest,” the sheriff said.

At 3:35 a.m., officials revealed more progress had been made in the investigation.

Joined by FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Las Vegas field officer Aaron Rouse and Clark County Fire Department Chief Greg Cassell, Lombardo announced Danley and two vehicles registered to the suspect, a Hyundai Tucson and a Chrysler Pacifica, were located.

At 4:20 a.m., University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 104 patients were being treated at the hospital.

“We had upwards of eight patients who went to (operating rooms),” Cohen said during a televised interview.

Several patients with minor injuries had been discharged.

Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night's tragic events. We’re grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders. pic.twitter.com/Arf8edj1iZ — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017

Anyone that may have video associated with the event are encouraged to turn it over to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department resources were made available in the event Las Vegas law enforcement requested additional manpower. Local officials remained in contact with their Clark County colleagues throughout the night, a spokesman confirmed to The Signal shortly after 4:30 a.m.

“We are ready to assist in any way,” said Deputy Kelvin Moody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The situation is still unfolding and additional details will be released as information is received and vetted for accuracy.