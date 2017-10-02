Valencia father shot and killed, his son wounded in Vegas mass shooting

By Jim Holt

Last update: 32 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Santa Clarita man and his son, a Valencia High School grad, were among at least 58 people shot in Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, claiming the life of the elder and leaving his son in hospital.

John Phippen died early Monday morning after he was reportedly shot in the back during the shooting, according to Jim Martin, who learned of the local connection Sunday night.

Phippen’s son, Travis, was reportedly shot in the arm and remains in hospital, Martin told The Signal Monday morning.

“My daughter sent me a text that Travis had called her crying and that was before he learned about his father,” Martin said.

Travis Phippen and Megan Martin each attended Valencia High School, he said.

“He (Travis) called her from the hospital,” Martin said referring to his daughter.

“He sent her a picture of his gunshot wound, a single gunshot. “That was when he thought everything would be ok with his dad.”

Sometime after midnight Sunday, John Phippen who, according to Martin, lives in Valencia near the Old Road and Valencia Boulevard.

The news has rocked members of both the Phippen and Martin families.

“My daughter’s not feeling really good right now,” he said.

“When I got the text about the news, in the middle of the night, I went online and I couldn’t believe it. Oh My God, I couldn’t believe it,” Martin said.