Happy Birthday Dr. Baumgartner
By Signal Contributor
Last update: 1 min ago
By Dr. Shimada, Community Contributor
Dr. Rex Baumgartner,
What can we say?
You’ve been there for us,
Fighting our tooth decay
For over 3 decades,
You’ve kept our smiles goin’
Because of your commitment,
We dedicate this birthday poem
Happy 70th birthday,
You truly are the best!
SCV appreciates your service
And all the samples of Crest!
With an office of just women,
Your patience is plenty
That’s why Holly’s worked with you
Since before she was twenty
You’ve been our steadfast dentist,
Showing us how to brush and floss
Happy Birthday to a great father,
Grandfather, and boss!
Happy birthday to you
From Debbie and Dee
And from Verissa and Holly
And Judy and Julie!
Also from Amanda,
Lisa, Diane, and Loreli
And from the man in the lab
Good ol’ JP
And last, but not least,
To wrap up this whole enchilada
Thank you for everything
Yours truly, Dr. Shimada!
By Dr. Shimada, Community Contributor
Dr. Rex Baumgartner,
What can we say?
You’ve been there for us,
Fighting our tooth decay
For over 3 decades,
You’ve kept our smiles goin’
Because of your commitment,
We dedicate this birthday poem
Happy 70th birthday,
You truly are the best!
SCV appreciates your service
And all the samples of Crest!
With an office of just women,
Your patience is plenty
That’s why Holly’s worked with you
Since before she was twenty
You’ve been our steadfast dentist,
Showing us how to brush and floss
Happy Birthday to a great father,
Grandfather, and boss!
Happy birthday to you
From Debbie and Dee
And from Verissa and Holly
And Judy and Julie!
Also from Amanda,
Lisa, Diane, and Loreli
And from the man in the lab
Good ol’ JP
And last, but not least,
To wrap up this whole enchilada
Thank you for everything
Yours truly, Dr. Shimada!