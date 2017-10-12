Homeless woman arrested after she allegedly breaks into apt to shower

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A homeless woman who allegedly broke into an apartment to shower and wash her clothes was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of burglary, a felony.

Katherine Garcia, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning, shortly after 9:30 a.m., by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies were conducting a patrol check of apartments in Canyon County Tuesday morning when they were alerted by the complex’s management about a transient that was seen exiting one of their vacant apartments on the 27300 block of Evi Lane,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, told The Signal.

“Deputies were able to locate the suspect in the nearby area,” she said.

“The suspect told deputies that she had went in the apartment to take a shower and wash clothes.”

Garcia was also arrested on suspicion of providing deputies with false identification, “as she identified herself by a different name to the deputies,” Miller said.

Garcia was taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station where she was booked and held without bail.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt